City Line Cafe

Cozy cafe featuring
City Line Coffee
roasted especially for us by Moka Origins
Delicious baked goods and grab and go goodies prepared for us daily by The Mustard Seed
You can find us within a very cool space that is home The Local Goodness Market, Art Gallery and City Line Dollar.

156 Cottage St.

Location

156 Cottage St.

Carbondale PA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
