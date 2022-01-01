Go
City Lines Bar & Grill

Your favorites from City Lines Bar & Grill delivered!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

1862 Auburn Rd Ste113 • $$

Avg 4 (443 reviews)

Popular Items

GRILLED CHICKEN CAPRESE$13.00
Grilled chicken on top of romaine with fried mozzarella, tomato, pesto, and balsamic reduction on a pretzel bun
CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
Three fried white-meat tenders served with honey mustard and house fries
BUILD YOUR OWN ARTISAN$12.00
Choose your sauce, cheese, and any three toppings (add additional toppings for .75 Premium Toppings for $2)
B&B BURG$13.00
With bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, & mixed greens
CAJUN PASTA$21.00
Built from scratch with chicken or shrimp tossed in sautéed onions, peppers, & tomatoes in a cajun cream sauce & penne pasta, served with garlic bread.
CITY LINES BURG$13.00
With cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
10 BONELESS WINGS$11.00
10BONELESS wings served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Choose: all one flavor, or split half and half for two flavors, or combine two sauces to make your own unique flavor.
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$5.00
With lemon pepper and garlic.
CREAMY LEMON PARMESAN CHICKEN$22.00
2 pan-seared chicken breasts topped with parmesan, lemon, & spinach cream sauce, served with a side salad, choice of side, and a dinner roll.
DACULA CHEESESTEAK$13.00
Premium sliced ribeye or grilled chicken with onions, peppers, havarti, and house aioli sauce on a hoagie roll
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1862 Auburn Rd Ste113

Dacula GA

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:01 am - 2:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:01 am - 2:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:01 am - 2:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 2:01 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
