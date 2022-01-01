Go
City O' City

we serve all needs to all people. we've got breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night, patio, specialty coffee, and a craft beer, wine and cocktail bar. eclectic and repurposed decor, fun and friendly staff.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

206 E 13th Ave • $$

Avg 4 (2270 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Bowl$15.00
v gfo | vegan mac and cheese topped with Bbq tofu or seitan, mustard glazed greens, creamy coleslaw and fried onions**
BBQ Mac Wrap$14.00
v | bbq tofu or bbq seitan, mac & cheese, creamy coleslaw, house pickles and crispy onions
Seitan Wings$12.00
v | buffalo, bbq sauce, or try both! served with ranch and celery
***ALL EXTRA CRISPY REQUESTS WILL BE SOLD WITH SAUCE ON THE SIDE AS DEFAULT***
Buff Wrap$15.00
v | buffalo seitan wings, onion, tomato, and green leaf lettuce tossed in ranch dressing
City O' Burger$14.00
v cn gfo | vegetable, sunflower seed and walnut burger on a kaiser bun with special sauce and follow your heart american cheese
Philly Churrasco Cheesesteak$15.00
v | spicy, marinated, philly "cheesesteak", red bell peppers, chimichurri, chipotle aioli, topped with green chili queso.
Large Caesar$12.00
v gfo | green leaf lettuce tossed in vegan caesar dressing, topped with house made croutons and shaved follow your heart vegan parmesan
Pastries
Poutine$11.00
vo | fries, gravy, and cheese curds
Ravioli$11.00
spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, cashew ricotta, garlic confit, served with a side of basil pesto
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

206 E 13th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

