Go
Toast

City Pork Highland

Come in and enjoy!

18143 Perkins Rd Suite D

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

18143 Perkins Rd Suite D

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

On the Half Shell

No reviews yet

Louisiana Seafood & Oyster Bar

Prairieville TJ Ribs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rotolo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston