City Ramen

RAMEN • NOODLES

321 S Main Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (112 reviews)

Popular Items

Golden Ramen (Shio)$14.00
ALLERGY WARNING!
**Contains Seafood** Shio Ramen. Clarified Chicken Seafood Broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Greens, Half Marinated Egg, Scallions, Fried Garlic, Confit Tomatoes, Truffle Oil and 'Thin' Rye Noodles
Spicy House Pickles$4.00
House Brined Spicy Pickles
Royal Ramen (Tonkotsu)$15.00
ALLERGY WARNING!
**Contains Nuts** Tonkotsu Ramen. Pork & Chicken Bone Broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Greens, Half Marinated Egg, Radishes, Scallions, Pickled Bamboo, Kogashi Miso and 'Thick' Rye Noodles
Sticky Ribs (5-Piece)$13.00
Cha Siu Glazed Pork Ribs, Scallions, and Radishes
Bold Ramen (Spicy Miso)$15.00
ALLERGY WARNING!
**Contains Nuts & Seafood** Spicy Miso Ramen. Pork Miso Bone Broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Greens, Half Marinated Egg, Mushrooms, Ryu Chili Oil, Radishes, Scallions, Pickled Bamboo, Kogashi Miso and 'Thick' Rye Noodles
Chicken Ramen (Shio)$15.00
Shio Ramen. Chicken & Duck Broth, Confit Chicken Thigh, Sake Marinated Celery, Greens, Scallions, Pickled Carrots, Radishes, Half Marinated Egg, Ginger, Black Pepper and 'Thin' Rye Noodles
Dorm Room Ramen$10.00
Build Your Own Bowl. Select Broth with Paired Noodles and Choice of Additions.
Duck Ramen (Shoyu)$18.00
Shoyu Ramen. Chicken & Duck Broth, Full Duck Leg, Half Marinated Egg, Scallions, Mushrooms, Confit Tomatoes, Fried Garlic and 'Thin' Rye Noodles
Vegan Ramen (Miso)$14.00
Miso Ramen. Tomato Miso Broth, Mushrooms, Greens, Scallions, Radishes, Fried Garlic, Confit Tomatoes, Ginger and 'Thick' Rye Noodles
Pork & Rice$12.00
Pork Belly Chashu (Substitute Confit Chicken Thigh), Cha Siu Glaze, Rice, Whole Marinated Egg, Scallions, Fried Garlic and Spicy Pickles (Gluten-Free)
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

321 S Main Street

Royal Oak MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
