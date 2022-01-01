City Ramen
Come in and Enjoy
RAMEN • NOODLES
321 S Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
321 S Main Street
Royal Oak MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pearl's Deep Dive
Pearl's Deep Dive is a fresh take on seafood with a custom craft cocktail list and a great selection of sparkling wines, champagnes, reserve wine, and beer.
Bohemia
Come in and enjoy!
Pinky's Rooftop
Come in and enjoy!