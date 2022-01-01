Rise Cafe at City Rescue Mission
Let us fill your cup with warmth and a smile!
725 W Reno
Location
725 W Reno
Oklahoma City OK
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
