City Roots Coffee Bar - Electric Depot

Neighborhood cafe and specialty coffee roaster serving a variety of handcrafted beverages, fresh baked pastries, food, craft beer, fine wine and cocktails.

1509 Government Street

Popular Items

CAFÉ AU LAIT
Fresh brewed coffee with steamed milk and a touch of foam.
COFFEE CATER PACK$22.00
96 oz of brewed coffee ready-to-go with cream, sweetener, cups and lids. Easy pour container keeps coffee warm for hours. Sserves 12.
MATCHA LATTE$5.00
Organic, ceremonial grade Matcha with steamed milk and light foam.
MATCHA DREAM TEA$5.50
Organic Japanese Matcha chilled and poured over sweet vanilla creamer with honey drizzle.
MOCHA$5.00
Espresso and steamed milk, sweetened with dark chocolate cocoa powder and topped with foam.
DRIP COFFEE
Fresh, in-house roasted coffee. Freshly ground and fresh brewed all day.
HOT TEA$2.25
Hand-blended loose leaf tea, fresh steeped.
TEA LATTE$4.00
Hand-blended loose leaf tea, fresh steeped.
LAVENDER LATTE$5.50
Espresso and steamed milk, sweetened with lavender syrup and garnished with lavender stem.
LATTE$4.50
Rich espresso and steamed milk topped with light foam.
1509 Government Street

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
