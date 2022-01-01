Go
City Tacos

11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100

Popular Items

CARNE ASADA$4.35
Grilled Arachera steak, pinto beans, guacamole, red onion, cilantro, tomato and house green salsa.
CARNITAS PUERCO$3.85
Slow-cooked pork carnitas topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole, & crunchy chicharron.
CAMARON ENCHILADO$4.50
Grilled Shrimp and chile de arbol, tomato, onion, cilantro over a bed of melted asadero cheese finished with lime and chipottle aioli.
MEXICALI$4.50
Grilled Arrachera steak, onions and poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese and mashed potatoes finished with a crema fresca and cotija cheese sprinkle.
PESCADO$4.29
Golden fried mahi-mahi with cabbage, pickled red onions, habanero and strawberries drizzled with cilantro, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro.
POLLO ASADO$3.85
Grilled chicken breast topped with Guacamole, tomato, onion and cilantro.
Crunch Time Shrimp$4.50
Crunch Time Taco!!! Flour Tortilla with bacon and cheese wrapped Shrimp toped with a corn crisp, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado drizzle, jalapeno green salsa and crema fresca over melted asadero cheese.
POLLO CITY$3.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with arugula, diced tomato, golden raisins & toasted almonds finished with a tamarind aioli
CHORIZO ASADO$4.50
Grilled pork chorizo with caramelized pineapple over melted Oaxaca cheese.
SCALLOP DREAMS$5.75
pepper cream flambeed scallops topped with Mexican squash, green onions, bacon, cotija cheese on a flour tortilla
Location

san diego CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

