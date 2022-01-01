City Taphouse

Go
City Tap House is a new concept in a fun local watering hole that maximizes customer self-service, sampling of beers/wines/spirits, and envisioned to serve a wide enough set of alcohol and food tastes to serve a diverse market. Our Goal for the City Tap House is to provide Nebraska City, it and its surrounding area assessed as an untapped market for our Tap House offering and approach, a fun, casual, family accessible place for spirits and food sure to create a comfortable reoccurring clientele basis. We have designed a digital tap house where the patrons can serve themselves with craft beers, wines, and possibly Kombucha and cold coffees of all kinds. We will also have a small kitchen with food to compliment the array of drinks and a spirit bar. These core offerings create a basis upon which future development plans can even open up the opportunity for subsequent revenue sources through the sales of cigars and a Nano Brewery.

707 Central Ave

Popular Items

7" Cheese$5.00
Pizza Sauce and mozzarella cheese
7" Buffalo Chicken$7.50
Ranch, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella
7" Caprese$7.25
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, tomato, mozzarella, and balsamic glaze
House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese
Garlic Sticks$4.00
Pizza crust with garlic and butter loaded with mozzarella cheese
7" Jalapeno Poppins$8.00
Cream cheese base, roasted jalapenos, bacon, cream cheese chunks, and mozzarella
7" All Meat$5.50
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, and mozzarella cheese
7" Combo$5.75
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese
Jailhouse Rock$6.50
In memory of Elvis. We have a 7" crust with peanut butter spread, fresh bananas, banana chips, bacon and a Grape jelly with siracha sauce.
Chips$2.00
Location

707 Central Ave

Nebraska City NE

Sunday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
