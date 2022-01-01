City Winery
If you would like to pick up your purchased wine, please reach out to charles@citywinery.com to coordinate an on site pick up time.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
80 Beverly St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
80 Beverly St
Boston MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Filippo Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!
Monica's Trattoria
Come in and enjoy!!
Halftime Pizza - Boston
We are the King of Pizza
Across from the TD Garden!
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Come in and enjoy!