City Winery

If you would like to pick up your purchased wine, please reach out to charles@citywinery.com to coordinate an on site pick up time.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

80 Beverly St • $$

Avg 3.3 (455 reviews)

Popular Items

Pint of Peach Bellini Sorbet$10.00
Giovanna Gelato and Sorbet - Locally sourced from Malden Mass.
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, San Marzano, Tomato Sauce
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Molasses Vinaigrette, Feta Cheese - vegetarian / gluten free
CW Pinot Noir 2018 Bottle$28.00
CW Rooftop Rose 2018 Bottle$16.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken, LTO, Bacon, Avocado, Toast, Mayo - side of Fries
CW Monstah 2018 Bottle$25.00
San Benedetto Sparkling Water$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

80 Beverly St

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
