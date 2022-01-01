Full-bodied, Fruity, Smooth tannin

Pairings: Steak, spaghetti bolognese, raw fatty tuna

City Winery's most signature "NYC Cab" is made for easy-drinking nights in the city or at home. With a smooth mouthfeel and flavors of cherry, caramel and a touch of black pepper in the finish, this Cabernet Sauvignon can be enjoyed with food or by itself.

