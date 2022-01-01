- /
City Winery
Come in and enjoy!
23 Factory St • $$
Avg 4.5 (2162 reviews)
Popular Items
|CW Syrah Reserve and 'Naturel' 750mL 2-Pack To Go
|$50.00
Enjoy a bottle of both our 2017 Syrah Reserve with grapes from Alder Springs and our 2017 'Naturel' Syrah.
|3 Bottle Variety Pack
|$50.00
|CW Chardonnay 2018 750mL Bottle
|$25.00
Citrus, Bright Acidity, Barrel-fermented
Pairings: Crab cakes, fettuccini alfredo, salty and hard cheeses
This Chardonnay was fermented in both oak and stainless steel, for a refreshing blend full of citrus, honey crisp apple and oak spices.
60% stainless steel, 40% oak barrels: 100% French oak, 20% new oak
|CW NYC Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 750mL Bottle
|$25.00
Full-bodied, Fruity, Smooth tannin
Pairings: Steak, spaghetti bolognese, raw fatty tuna
City Winery's most signature "NYC Cab" is made for easy-drinking nights in the city or at home. With a smooth mouthfeel and flavors of cherry, caramel and a touch of black pepper in the finish, this Cabernet Sauvignon can be enjoyed with food or by itself.
|CW Riesling 'Montgomery Mills' Finger Lakes 2019 Bottle To Go
|$22.00
Exuberant aromas of white flowers and stone fruits with a hint of citrus flavours. The palate delivers the fresh grapes flavor in abundance, with a touch of clementine orange. Bright and smooth mouth-feel adding a nice volume to the mid-palate. The finish is dry and long with lingering citrus aromas. Very fresh with a delicate nose of “muscat”
|CW Cabernet Sauvignon 'NYC Cab' 2017 Bottle (750mL) To Go
|$25.00
Ruby color. Aroma of dark fruit and violets with a touch of brown tobacco. The mouthfeel is smooth with a rich mid-body framed by gentle tannin but good grip on the finish. Flavors of caramel and a touch of black pepper in the finish.
|Red, White and Rose 3 Pack
|$50.00
Sauvignon Blanc, 2018 Rose, Cabernet Sauvignon
|Bottle Pack of Sauvignon Blanc, Rose, Cabernet Sauvignon
|$50.00
|CW Sauvignon Blanc Lake County 2019 Bottle (750mL) To Go
|$18.00
The first nose is a combination of pink grapefruit and pineapple character but evolving towards the citrus aromas with a little hint of flint. The palate as a full concentration and texture, reflecting a perfect ripeness of the 2 vineyards. Then the minerality takes place for a bright, fresh, and balanced finish.
|CW Sauvignon Blanc 2019 750mL Bottle
|$18.00
Bright, Mineral, Dry
Pairings: Mussels, crab, Asian cuisine
A refreshing and bright white wine for Spring and Summer. A fresh aroma of crisp apple and pear, with notes of zesty lemon and a fresh minerality, make this Sauvignon Blanc a perfect pairing for sunny days.
Attributes and Amenities
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Location
23 Factory St
Montgomery NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
