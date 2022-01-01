Go
City Winery

609 LAFAYETTE STREET • $$

Avg 3.9 (1539 reviews)

Popular Items

CW "MelRose" Rose 2019 Bottle$18.00
This rose gold rosé is perfect for a warm
summer evening. Ripe with bright notes of
strawberry and yuzu on the nose, this light
and refreshing rose is one to stock up on.
CW Chicken Wings (8)$12.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded smoked blackening spice, ranch dressing
CW "Pie Town" Pinot Noir 2018 Bottle$26.00
Reflective of its terroir, this Pinot Noir
demonstrates the best qualities of the
Willamette Valley. Lush cherry and vanilla
throughout the palate, with a grounded,
earthy finish. This Pinot Noir is vibrant and
will certainly be a crowd pleaser.
Mother's Day Rose Bottle$18.00
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
fried, molasses vinaigrette, feta
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

609 LAFAYETTE STREET

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
