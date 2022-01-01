Go
Toast

City Winery - Pier 57

We look forward to when we open our doors in an even greater flagship location!

25 11th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3 Bottles For $70 Pack$70.00
Choose 3 bottles from Sauvignon Blanc, Rose, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir. Only one bottle type per order, no repeats.
See full menu

Location

25 11th Avenue

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Made In New York Pizza West Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar Veloce

No reviews yet

Narrowsburg

Barbuto

No reviews yet

Jonathan Waxman's famed restaurant serves a unique blend of rustic Italian and modern California cuisine.

Entwine

No reviews yet

Rustic and cozy vibe with locally sourced and seasonal cocktails

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston