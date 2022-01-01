Go
Toast

City Wings

Come in and enjoy!

28977 walker south rd sutite b

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 pieces Bone In$11.59
6 pieces Boneless$6.95
8 Piece Wing Combo - Classic$12.95
Boneless or Classic with up to 2 flavors, fries or veggie sticks, 1 dip and a 24 oz drink.
10 Piece Wing Combo - Classic$14.59
Boneless or Classic with up to 2 flavors, fries or veggie sticks, 1 dip and a 24 oz drink.
6 Piece Wing Combo - Classic$10.95
Boneless or Classic with up to 2 flavors,fries or veggie sticks, 1 dip and a 24oz drink.
10 pieces Boneless$10.99
6 pieces Bone In$8.95
The house specialty....
10 Piece Wing Combo - Boneless$13.95
Boneless or Classic with up to 2 flavors, fries or veggie sticks, 1 dip and a 24 oz drink.
6 Piece Wing Combo - Boneless$9.95
Boneless or Classic with up to 2 flavors,fries or veggie sticks, 1 dip and a 24oz drink.
8 Piece Wing Combo - Boneless$11.95
Boneless or Classic with up to 2 flavors, fries or veggie sticks, 1 dip and a 24 oz drink.
See full menu

Location

28977 walker south rd sutite b

Walker LA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sombreros-Walker

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rotolo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!

Lit Pizza

No reviews yet

Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired.
Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes.
We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston