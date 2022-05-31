City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen

Our 16th Chef’s Table Dining Experience

features Chef Rick Mullins from Café Sebastienne. This dinner will be a completely WILD AF featuring items locally foraged and prepared in ways that showcase the found ingredients.

Gratuity is included already in the price of the ticket.

Reserve your seat today. "Pick-up" times do not matter. The event is on 5/31/22. Please arrive between 5:45-6p to be seated. We will use your last name at check in. Additional info will be emailed out 5 days before the event.

Use SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS for any friends that will or have purchased tickets and would like to be seated together.

