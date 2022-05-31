Go
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen

We make the finest hoppy, wild, & sour beers which are paired with great scratch food from our kitchen.

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1740 Holmes St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (504 reviews)

Beer Slushie of the Moment - 12oz cup - To Go$14.00
Featuring a City Barrel beer combined with various liquors for your drinking pleasure! - 14%abv
CHEF SERIES: 5/31 WILD AF$100.00
Our 16th Chef’s Table Dining Experience
features Chef Rick Mullins from Café Sebastienne. This dinner will be a completely WILD AF featuring items locally foraged and prepared in ways that showcase the found ingredients.
Gratuity is included already in the price of the ticket.
Reserve your seat today. "Pick-up" times do not matter. The event is on 5/31/22. Please arrive between 5:45-6p to be seated. We will use your last name at check in. Additional info will be emailed out 5 days before the event.
Use SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS for any friends that will or have purchased tickets and would like to be seated together.
RAD AF Creamsicle (4pk//16oz)$22.00
We took our favorite beer, RAD AF, and got after it. Brewed with gobs of Oranges, Mexican Vanilla and Milk Sugar, then dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic. You're welcome! 7.2% abv
GOOD LUCK! (6pk//12oz cans)$10.00
American Lager hopped with mosaic and German saphir. Clean, light, easy with a hint of sweetness. Crushable level = Very High
1740 Holmes St.

Kansas City MO

Sunday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
