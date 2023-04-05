City Hall Pub
Open today 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
8 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Location
8 Hanover Street, Manchester NH 03101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Manchester
Hanover Street Chophouse
4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurant