CityRange Steakhouse Grill

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

615 Haywood Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1714 reviews)

Popular Items

Pimento Cheese Bacon Burger$15.00
Pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, plank fries
Caesar Salad$7.50
Crisp romaine, house croutons, the best house made Caesar dressing
Crab Bisque$6.00
Blue crab, sherry cayenne butter, spring onions
Black & Blue 3$32.00
Lightly blackened fillet medallions, lump crab cakes, béarnaise sauce, toast points, creamy mash, asparagus
Filet 9oz$45.00
Choice center cut filet, red wine & mushroom demi, choice of two sides
Ranch House$6.50
Field greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, ranch dressing
Salmon Mojito$19.00
Grilled salmon with mojito sauce, riced cauliflower, broccoli
Kid Tenders$8.00
Crispy tenders served with plank fries
Ribeye 12oz$45.00
Certified Angus Beef, bone marrow butter, served with two sides
1 Loaf Bread$1.00
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

615 Haywood Rd

Greenville SC

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
