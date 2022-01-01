Civico By The Park

Common Stock

Common Stock is a casually sophisticated neighborhood establishment, where approachable, nostalgic plates are prepared from scratch with obsessively sourced ingredients. Using a focus on genuine hospitality and thoughtfully orchestrated table service, Common Stock will offer an uncommon dining experience where guests will enjoy the comfort of full-service dining with the option to order prior to seating. Common Stock is a new breed of restaurant, where speed and efficiency intersect with grace and hospitality.

***TO BEST SERVE OUR GUESTS, WE ASK ALL MODIFIED OR SPECIAL ORDERS TO BE PLACED IN PERSON WITH A MANAGER***

