Civico By The Park

Second location for the famous Civico1845. Now offering Pinsa Romana, Pizza characterized by the lightness of the dough and high quality toppings.

2550 5th Avenue

Popular Items

Margherita$16.00
San Marzano Tomato, Fior di Latte cheese, basil
Caprese Vegana$16.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, Rice Mozzarella, Wild Arugula, Balsamic Reduction
Salame$18.00
Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Salami, San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Scaloppina Al Limone$21.00
Vegan Chicken Breast, Lemon Sauce, Capers, Olives, Rainbow Carrots
Tiramisu Italiano$10.00
Vegan Lady Fingers, Espresso, Creamy Vegan Mascarpone
Cannoli Civico$10.00
Cannoli Shell, Creamy Ricotta, Orange
Fusilli Ai Peperoni$22.00
Vegan Fusili, Bell Pepper Sauce, Vegan Sausage, Vegan Parmigiano
Cannoli Vegani$10.00
Vegan Shell, Vegan Ricotta, Candied Lemon, Dark Chocolate
Lasagna Bolognese$22.00
Lasagna, Beyond Ragu, Soy Bechamel Sauce
Cesare By The Park$10.00
Grilled Romaine wedge, Italian croutons Parmigiano
2550 5th Avenue

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
