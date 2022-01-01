Civil Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!
107 Park Central Square
Popular Items
Location
107 Park Central Square
Springfield MO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Best of Luck Beer Hall
Come in and enjoy!!
Sweet Boy's Neighborhood Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Nonna's Italian Cafe
Nonna's, Springfield's most loved Italian restaurant for over 25 years, offers a relaxing atmosphere where everyone feels welcome.
We offer a full menu featuring homestyle Italian fare with classic pastas, delicious salads, and unforgettable desserts.
Tabak Co.
Come in and enjoy!