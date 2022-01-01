Go
Civilian Brewing Corps

Civilian Brewing Corps is Spencer's destination for great beer and amazing food. We are a family friendly local gathering spot for lunch or dinner that offers weekly food specials with craft beer and soda all made on-site. We hope to see you soon!

14 N Washington St

Avg 4.7 (168 reviews)

Wings (Bone-In)$9.50
Six bone-in wings tossed in your choice of Memphis dry rub, Buffalo, or General Tso's sauce
Mozz Stix$5.50
Three hand-cut, hand-breaded ooey-gooey mozzarella stix with choice of marinara or ranch sauce
The Civilian Burger$12.00
Two quarter pound steakburgers, house-made bacon jam, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and choice of cheese
To-Go Drink$1.00
Lemonade, Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, or house-made Craft Soda
Wings (Boneless)$9.50
Eight boneless wings tossed in your choice of Memphis dry rub, Buffalo, or General Tso's sauce
Standard Burger$8.50
A quarter pound steakburger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and choice of cheese
Kids Chicken Bites$6.00
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese$8.00
Cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, and house-made pimento cheese on toasted French baguette
Side Ranch$0.50
Hoosier H2O made in house
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.50
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, candied pecans, cheddar, tomato, and red onion with choice of house-made dressing
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

14 N Washington St

Spencer IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
