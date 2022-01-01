Civilian Brewing Corps
Civilian Brewing Corps is Spencer's destination for great beer and amazing food. We are a family friendly local gathering spot for lunch or dinner that offers weekly food specials with craft beer and soda all made on-site. We hope to see you soon!
14 N Washington St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14 N Washington St
Spencer IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mulligan's - Rolling Meadows Golf Course
Family Friendly Restaraunt with a beautiful view of Rolling Meadows Golf Course. Come in and enjoy!
CJ's Pizza
Stop in and try a hand tossed pizza, wings or one of our many made to order salads.
Bucceto's Pizza & Pasta
Our family-friendly Bloomington (just a short distance from the IU campus) & Columbus restaurants offer both delivery, curbside service, carryout & dine-in options. We serve pizza & pasta with personality and so much more!
Upland Brewing
Our headquarters in beautiful Bloomington, Indiana is not just a restaurant & bar. It’s a throwback to pubs of old, where friends & neighbors gather to share old stories & create new ones. We’ve been brewing local beer here since 1998. And just like our beer, we’ve continued to innovate & reimagine over the years.
Pair your pint with a carefully crafted menu featuring locally sourced ingredients & plenty of creative options for vegetarians. Spring through Fall, cozy up on our patio where both human & dog children are welcome.