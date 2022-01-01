Go
Toast

Civitas - Mountain Brook

Come in and enjoy!

2031 Cahaba Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger$15.00
w/ Cheese, Onions, Pickles, Special Sauce
Corn Dogs$9.00
w/ House Honey Dijon
Skillet Chicken$26.00
w/ Mashed Potatoes, Collards & Gravy
Brussel Sprouts$11.00
w/ House Ranch Dressing
Vegetable Plate$26.00
A Cornucopia of Seasonal & Local Vegetables Selected Daily
Wedge Salad$10.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Fried Onion, Radish, Asher Blue Cheese
Pimento Cheese$11.00
w/ Pepper Jelly and Toasted Sourdough
Blood Orange$11.00
See full menu

Location

2031 Cahaba Rd

Birmingham AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CHOP N FRESH

No reviews yet

Scratch Kitchen. Locally Sourced. Fresh.

Post Office Pies - Mountain Brook

No reviews yet

Homemade hand tossed dough, Fresh ingredients all locally sourced, local beer wine and liquor. Come in and Join us!

CHOP N FRESH - Birmingham

No reviews yet

Scratch Kitchen. Locally Sourced. Fresh.

Over Easy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston