CJ Blacks
CJ Blacks is a family-owned restaurant in Davie, Florida.
Our American Cuisine offers premium Angus Beef and Antibiotic Free Chicken for your quality dining experience.
In addition to our Daily Specials our large menu offers Steaks, Seafood, Chicken, Sandwiches, Burgers, Wings, and Fresh Salads.
Relax in our warm Rustic Industrial atmosphere where we have two full service bars offering a vast selection of
Spirits, Bourbon, Whiskey, Specialty Drinks and Wine including wine bottle service.
Large Party Seating
11300 West State Road 84
Popular Items
Location
11300 West State Road 84
Davie FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Broadway Bagels
Established 2002! Breakfast and Lunch Cafe known for making the Best bagels in South Florida. It a true New York Style bagel. Made from scratch, boiled and then baked. Come check out our delicious Breakfast and Lunch menu items. We take pride in bringing you the highest quality Bagels and Deli in South Florida. Our friendly staff, delicious food and the familiar New York Style Bagels makes Broadway Bagels perfect for Breakfast Menu or Lunch Menu 7 days a week! Broadway Bagels has been family owned and operated since its opening in 1984. For more than thirty years we have brought South Florida the delicious traditional New York styled bagels and mouth-watering deli sandwiches. Today our steadfast commitment to the quality of our food has led us to enjoy the company of hundreds of regular customers. Our experienced staff cooks the areas best food seven days a week and we invite you to join us for a taste!
Batch, The Cookie Company
Plantation's first artisanal cookie shop.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0262
Nothing Bundt Cakes