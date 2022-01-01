Go
CJ Blacks

CJ Blacks is a family-owned restaurant in Davie, Florida.
Our American Cuisine offers premium Angus Beef and Antibiotic Free Chicken for your quality dining experience.
In addition to our Daily Specials our large menu offers Steaks, Seafood, Chicken, Sandwiches, Burgers, Wings, and Fresh Salads.
Relax in our warm Rustic Industrial atmosphere where we have two full service bars offering a vast selection of
Spirits, Bourbon, Whiskey, Specialty Drinks and Wine including wine bottle service.
11300 West State Road 84

Popular Items

French Dip$19.00
Shaved "1855" Prime Rib, Provolone, Toasted Hoagie. Au Jus
Kid's Chicken Tenders$7.95
Served with French fries, slaw, mandarin oranges or applesauce.
BBQ Ribs$27.00
Slow Cooked & Char Grilled with Our Signature BBQ Sauce, French Fries
Mona Lisa$16.00
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsmaic Vinaigrette, Toasted Ciabatta
1.5 lb Pretzel$15.00
Soft Baked Pretzel with Beer-Cheese Sauce & Marinara
Raspberry Point Oysters each$2.95
10 Wings$15.00
10 Wings, Served with choice of dressing & celery.
Cheeseburger$14.00
1/2 lb Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese
CJ's House Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Carrots, Cucumber, Chopped Egg, Green Olives, Cheddar Cheese
In & Out Burger$15.00
Our Burger, American Cheese, lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Animal Sauce
Location

11300 West State Road 84

Davie FL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
