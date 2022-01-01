Go
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

9413 West St • $$

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Fries$9.99
Fries smothered in our She-Crab Soup, topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat and cheddar cheese.
Lobster Roll$16.99
Fish & Chips$16.99
Beer battered cod fried golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and fries.
Hush Puppy Basket$8.99
A dozen fresh fried hush puppies, served with drawn butter.
Calamari$10.99
Crispy fried calamari, lightly tossed in tempura flour and fried golden brown. Served with spicy dipping sauce.
Salmon BLT$14.99
Seared salmon served with a lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato and bacon on ciabatta.
She-Crab Soup$7.99
Cream based soup with she-crab meat and a bit of spice to cut the richness.
Crab Dip$11.99
Steamed Crab Legs$24.99
A full pound of beautifully steamed Snow Crab Legs.
N'awlins Shrimp & Grits$17.99
Cajun shrimp sautéed in garlic and olive oil with hickory smoked bacon & scallions served over cheesy cheddar grits.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9413 West St

Manassas VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant

The Battle Street Bistro

Monza

