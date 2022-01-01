Go
Toast

CJ's Patio Grill

Quality Food & Great Service
in a Fun & Friendly Atmosphere!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1331 Eagle Drive • $$

Avg 4.1 (266 reviews)

Popular Items

Firecracker Shrimp$11.99
One dozen crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet, yet spicy, chili sauce.
Beef Tacos$11.99
Two double wrapped corn tortillas filled with chicken or beef and topped with grilled peppers & onions and melted cheddar, Served with rice, beans, salsa and guacamole.
Mad Kenny's Seasoning$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1331 Eagle Drive

Loveland CO

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taste of Philly

No reviews yet

Home of the REAL Philly Cheesesteak!

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

No reviews yet

If ordering curbside please call 278-5814 upon arrival and we will deliver your food to your car.

Charlie L's Pub

No reviews yet

Bar

Colorado Coffee Co. Foundry

No reviews yet

Come try the best cinnamon roll in town with a cup of our freshly roasted coffee!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston