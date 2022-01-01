CJ's Patio Grill
Quality Food & Great Service
in a Fun & Friendly Atmosphere!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1331 Eagle Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1331 Eagle Drive
Loveland CO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Taste of Philly
Home of the REAL Philly Cheesesteak!
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
If ordering curbside please call 278-5814 upon arrival and we will deliver your food to your car.
Colorado Coffee Co. Foundry
Come try the best cinnamon roll in town with a cup of our freshly roasted coffee!