Go
Toast

CJ's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

1852 East US Highway 40

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Greek Salad *small*$4.99
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, Kalimantan olives and Feta Cheese.
Whole Stromboli$8.99
Italian Bread topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground sausage, and our cheese blend.
Turtle Brownie$3.99
pound$4.49
West Coast IPA$4.95
Half C.J.'s Loaded Stromboli$6.99
Italian bread topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms and our cheese blend
12 Boneless Wings$10.99
Loaded Fries$7.99
A pound of seasoned fries topped with 3 cheeses and crisp bacon. Served with ketchup and our house made ranch.
1/2 pound$2.89
Wango Tango 4 Pack$15.99
See full menu

Location

1852 East US Highway 40

Clayton IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza King - Clayton

No reviews yet

Thank You for CHOOSING Pizza King Clayton.
We hope your meal exceeded your expectations. If we fell short, please contact Angie or Steve and we will make sure to make it right!!

Brew Link Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

CJ's Pizza

No reviews yet

Open daily at 11:00 a.m. Carry out or delivery.

The Kickstand Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

It's always kickin' at The Kickstand... Live music, karaoke, dancing, pool tables, dart boards, and America's favorite foods. Put your kickstand down here and have some fun.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston