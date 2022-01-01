Go
CJ's Pizza

Stop in and try a hand tossed pizza, wings or one of our many made to order salads.

14 N. 4th St.

Popular Items

Cheesebread$5.99
Hand tossed dough, brushed with garlic butter topped with our cheese blend.
Ex. Nacho Cheese$0.79
Family Breadsticks$6.49
8 breadstick twists with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
16" Large$13.99
12 Traditional Wings$15.99
12" Medium$10.99
8 Traditional Wings$11.99
Breadsticks$4.49
5 breadstick twists with your choice of dipping sauce
Parmesan Breadsticks$5.99
5 breadsticks covered with garlic and parmesan cheese.
Pepperoni Rolls$8.99
Our hand tossed dough, filled with pepperoni and our 3 cheese blend cut into 8 rolls with your choice of dipping sauce.
Location

14 N. 4th St.

Gosport IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
