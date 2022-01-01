CJs Gourmet Deli
Come in and enjoy!
290 Primrose Rd
Location
290 Primrose Rd
Burlingame CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Limon - Catering
For orders outside stated business hours, please contact restaurant directly at 650-727-0050 for availability.
Cancellations for a full refund can be made before 5:00 pm the day before a scheduled order. If a cancellation is made AFTER 5:00 pm before a scheduled order then we can make a refund of up to 50% of the total order.
If the cancellation is made at 12:00 am (or after) the day of your scheduled order, Limon Rotisserie reserves the right to charge your credit card up to 100% of the total order.
Please submit to us in writing by email any cancellations to catering@limonsf.com.
Mykonos
Come in and enjoy!
Rise Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Mediterranean Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!