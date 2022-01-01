Go
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

428 Reviews

$$

8749 S Rural Rd

Tempe, AZ 85284

Hours

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Half Hannah's Field$6.50
Kale, quinoa, fuji apple, apricot, toasted almonds, pecorino stagionato, and pickled red onion with apple cider mustard vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Olives$7.75
Our blend of luques, picholine, gaeta, red cerignola, arbequina, and castelvetrano.
Skewers$13.00
Grilled petite filet & chicken skewer, sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil
Bruschetta$16.50
Choose four of the selections.
Single Bruschetta$16.50
Get you Bruschetta fix, in a smaller portion! Choose one of our selections.
Brussels Sprouts Salad$12.00
Kale, brussels sprout, manchego, spicy marcona almond, bacon, lemon manchego dressing, dried cherry *All dressings will be served on the side
Crispy Cauliflower$11.00
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Chef's Charcuterie$16.50
Prosciutto, spanish chorizo, salami, truffle burrata, chef's cheese pick, assorted olive, heart of palm, roasted charred artichoke, blistered sweet pepper, crostini, lavash bread
Caesar Salad$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
Half Panini + Half Salad$12.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe AZ 85284

Directions

Pickup

Delivery

4.7 • 428 Reviews

Pickup

Delivery

