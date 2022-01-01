Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clackamas restaurants you'll love

Go
Clackamas restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Clackamas

Clackamas's top cuisines

Burgers
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Clackamas restaurants

Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

14682 SE Sunnyside Rd, Happy Valley

Avg 4.7 (2622 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Bender$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
More about Killer Burger
Consumer pic

 

Portland Cider Company - Clackamas Pub

8925 Southeast Jannsen Road, Clackamas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Basket O'Tots$7.00
Basket o' Tots with choice of seasoning
Chicken Basket$9.00
Sangria 22oz Case$50.00
More about Portland Cider Company - Clackamas Pub
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0093 image

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0093

9895 SE Sunnyside Road, Clackamas

No reviews yet
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0093
THB image

 

THB

9839 SE Elon Street, Clackamas

No reviews yet
More about THB
Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

14682 SE Sunnyside Rd, Happy Valley

Avg 4.7 (2622 reviews)
More about Killer Burger
Map

More near Clackamas to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston