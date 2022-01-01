Go
Claim 52 Kitchen

To-go Menu for locally-sourced freshly prepared food & hand-crafted beer!

FRENCH FRIES

1203 Willamette Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (532 reviews)

Popular Items

Smokehouse Burger$16.00
Local beef double patty smash burger, with Tillamook cheddar cheese, honey cured bacon, house-made barbecue sauce, crispy onion strings, & creamy coleslaw served on a Bread Stop brioche bun.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Ranch$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, arugula, sliced avocado, house-made ranch dressing, and honey cured bacon served on a Bread Stop brioche bun.
House Burger$14.00
Local beef* double patty smash burger, with two sliced of American cheese, tomato, onions, house pickles, chopped iceburg lettuce and house made burger sauce on brioche bun.
Thicc: Orange Cookies Cans
Puree Gose 5%.
Conditioned on orange puree, apricot puree, sugar cookies, and vanilla.
Stuffed: Raspberry & Apple Cheese Danish Cans
Dessert Sour 6.5%. Conditioned on raspberry puree, apple puree, cream cheese, and cinnamon. A collaboration with Great Notion Brewing.
Thicc: Maple Berry Crisp Cans
Puree Gose 5%.
Conditioned on blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, graham crackers, maple syrup, and cinnamon.
Taco Basket$11.00
Two tacos on locally-made corn tortillas, served w/ house-made chips & salsa
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine & escarole, house croutons, creamy parmesan & garlic dressing
Thicc: Strawberry, Lime, & Watermelon Cans
Puree Gose 5%.
Conditioned on strawberry puree, watermelon, and lime juice.
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1203 Willamette Street

Eugene OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
