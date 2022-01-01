Claim 52 Kitchen
To-go Menu for locally-sourced freshly prepared food & hand-crafted beer!
FRENCH FRIES
1203 Willamette Street • $$
Location
1203 Willamette Street
Eugene OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
