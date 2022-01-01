Go
Toast
  • /
  • Allen
  • /
  • Clancy’s Coffee & Tea

Clancy’s Coffee & Tea

Clancy’s Coffee & Tea is excited to serve you the best small batch, local coffee; an amazing selection of the finest teas; and a selection of small bites from our local partners. We look forward to getting to know you, discovering your favorite beverage and bites, and serving you as if you are a guest in our home.

900 West Bethany Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips$1.50
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$4.25
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant$3.75
Fresh baked croissant filled with ham and cheese.
Salsa
Egg & Chese$4.25
16 oz Iced Loose Leaf Tea$3.23
Butter Croissant$3.25
Freshly baked butter croissant.
Monkey Bread Muffin$4.25
Delicious pull apart Monkey Bread in a muffin! Delicious with a hot cup of coffee or tea.
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$4.25
See full menu

Location

900 West Bethany Drive

Allen TX

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0214

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Village Burger Bar

No reviews yet

Welcome to Village Burger Bar!

Roman Cucina - ALLEN

No reviews yet

Roman Cucina has been serving authentic Italian food since 2001 in a family-friendly and festive setting. Our family-run restaurants provide a casual and comfortable atmosphere that is sure to make you feel right at home. Our pastas exemplify the traditions of home cooked Italian comfort food that our Nonnie (grandmother) used to make. Our family looks forward to seeing and serving you soon!

Ellen's

No reviews yet

BRUNCH ALL DAY EVERY DAY

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston