Clanton restaurants you'll love

Clanton restaurants
  • Clanton

Must-try Clanton restaurants

The Frozen Goat image

 

The Frozen Goat

211 7th Street North, Clanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small GRAB-N-GOat$7.99
Serves 2-3
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.99
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato
Large GRAB-N-GOat$14.99
Serves 4-6
More about The Frozen Goat
BG pic

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

942 Lake Mitchell, Clanton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Bites$7.95
Hand Breaded chicken breast chunks.
Gyro$11.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
Seafood$12.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic & Tahini
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Sandy's Friends image

 

Sandy's Friends

1679 7th St S, Clanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Friends Famous Ribeye 14oz$22.00
Meat Lovers Ribeye 20oz$30.00
More about Sandy's Friends
Restaurant banner

 

Maddog's Grill

200 Town Mart, Clanton

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Maddog's Grill
