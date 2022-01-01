Claras Tidbits
Clara's Tidbits has been serving Jacksonville a fresh and healthy lunch option since 1985!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
12276 San Jose Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
12276 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
V Pizza & Tap Garden
The Art of Pizza
Beach Diner
Beach Diner is a full service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch favorites home cooked and made fresh everyday. This establishment has been serving the beaches and Jacksonville, Florida for over 20+ years and has been voted best diner at the beaches.
Parlor Doughnuts- Fruit Cove FL
Come in and enjoy!
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
COME IN and ENJOY!