Claras Tidbits

Clara's Tidbits has been serving Jacksonville a fresh and healthy lunch option since 1985!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

12276 San Jose Blvd • $$

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl Veggie Soup$5.82
A 12 oz Bowl of Homemade Vegetable Stock Simmered with Kale, Carrots, Corn, Lima Beans, Peas & Green Beans. This soup is VEGAN!
Bowl Clara’s Chicken Soup$5.82
A 12 oz bowl of Homemade Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast & Rotini Noodles Seasoned with Clara's Signature Seasoning Blend.
New Orleans Po’boy$10.55
Roast Beef Smothered in Brown Gravy, Served on a Hoagie with Swiss Cheese, Cabbage and Mayo. Grilled To Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
1/2 Pound Egg Salad$6.92
Sm Catering Toss Salad$17.59
Fruit Salad Qt$9.89
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)$9.89
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Coleslaw 8oz$3.29
Chicken Salad Pita & Drink$9.89
4oz of Chicken Salad$3.51
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12276 San Jose Blvd

Jacksonville FL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

