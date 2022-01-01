Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clare restaurants you'll love

Clare restaurants
  • Clare

Clare's top cuisines

Vegan
Vegan
Must-try Clare restaurants

CULA cafe image

SANDWICHES

Cula Foods

418 North Mcewan Street, Clare

Avg 4.7 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crunch Wrap (V)$7.25
black beans, brown rice, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, avocado, and our house vegan cheese grilled in a V/GF tortilla; served with side of salsa
Buff Chx Salad (K)$9.00
lettuce mix topped with buffalo chicken, black olives, feta cheese, and tomato; served with house clean ranch dressing
Cula Scramble (K)$6.50
scrambled eggs, bacon crumbles, avocado, feta cheese, and house-made clean ranch
More about Cula Foods
Consumer pic

 

Four Leaf Brewing

412 N McEwan St, Clare

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Four Leaf Brewing
The Evening Post Bar & Grill image

GRILL

The Evening Post Bar & Grill

114 W 4th Street, Clare

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
More about The Evening Post Bar & Grill
