Claremont restaurants you'll love

Claremont restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Claremont

Claremont's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Southern
Must-try Claremont restaurants

Walter’s Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Walter’s Restaurant

310 Yale Ave, Claremont

Avg 3.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
Choose romaine or kale greens tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Add chicken: $4.50 Add shrimp: $7.50
Bolawnies$11.00
Ground beef, potatoes and onions stuffed in a thin dough and deep-fried. Served with fresh yogurt sauce.
Beef Short Ribs$29.00
Boneless, slow cooked ribs with mashed potatoes and onion rings.
More about Walter’s Restaurant
Euro Cafe image

 

Euro Cafe

546 E Baseline Rd, Claremont

Avg 4.4 (1130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Panini$12.75
Marinated grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, pesto mayo, greens, and tomato on your choice of focaccia or french roll
Tuna Panini$11.45
Albacore, peppers, onions dressed in mayo and spices topped with greens and tomato
Cornucopia$15.95
Mixed green, chicken breast, avocado, raisins, cranberries, mandarins, apples, toasted almonds, and blue cheese tossed in sweet onion dressing
More about Euro Cafe
Chocolate Bash - Claremont image

 

Chocolate Bash - Claremont

1 North Indian Hill Blvd suite D_101, claremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bash Roll$13.99
crepe rolled with your choice of two fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate
Cream Puffs$8.99
10 cream puffs topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate
Fruit and Dip Plate$14.99
a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue
More about Chocolate Bash - Claremont
Gus's BBQ - Claremont image

 

Gus's BBQ - Claremont

500 W. 1st Street, Claremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$13.95
gruyere cheese, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli, toasted bun
Pulled Pork Nachos$14.95
three cheese sauce, bbq baked beans, smoked mozzarella, jack cheese, tomato, red onion, smoky guacamole, pickled jalapeños, original bbq sauce
Peppercorn Crusted Tri-Tip$23.95
glazed with our original bbq sauce, served medium
More about Gus's BBQ - Claremont
Viva Madrid image

TAPAS

Viva Madrid

225 Yale Ave, Claremont

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Patatas Bravas$5.95
fried potatoes served with a spicy house brava sauce (V) (GF)
Datiles con Tocino$5.75
dates wrapped with bacon (GF)
Empanada de Pollo$5.95
chicken, onions, red and green bell peppers, and parsley baked into a flaky crust
More about Viva Madrid
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico

415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont

Avg 4.8 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ENCHILADA SUIZAS$15.99
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, layered with a homemade tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream.
Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
(Steak Quesadilla pictured)
Grilled Fajita Salad
Salad bowl filled with fresh heart of romaine, topped with fresh avocado, grilled onion and bell pepper, diced tomato, pepitas, tortilla strips, cotija and Monterey Jack cheese. Tossed with a citrus vinaigrette dressing (Chicken Fajita Salad Pictured)
More about Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico
0037 - Claremont image

 

0037 - Claremont

428 Auto Center Drive, Claremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0037 - Claremont
The Spot Cafe image

 

The Spot Cafe

435 West Foothill Boulevard, Claremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Spot Cafe
