Claremont restaurants you'll love

More about Walter’s Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Walter’s Restaurant
310 Yale Ave, Claremont
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Choose romaine or kale greens tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Add chicken: $4.50 Add shrimp: $7.50
|Bolawnies
|$11.00
Ground beef, potatoes and onions stuffed in a thin dough and deep-fried. Served with fresh yogurt sauce.
|Beef Short Ribs
|$29.00
Boneless, slow cooked ribs with mashed potatoes and onion rings.
More about Euro Cafe
Euro Cafe
546 E Baseline Rd, Claremont
|Popular items
|Chicken Panini
|$12.75
Marinated grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, pesto mayo, greens, and tomato on your choice of focaccia or french roll
|Tuna Panini
|$11.45
Albacore, peppers, onions dressed in mayo and spices topped with greens and tomato
|Cornucopia
|$15.95
Mixed green, chicken breast, avocado, raisins, cranberries, mandarins, apples, toasted almonds, and blue cheese tossed in sweet onion dressing
More about Chocolate Bash - Claremont
Chocolate Bash - Claremont
1 North Indian Hill Blvd suite D_101, claremont
|Popular items
|Bash Roll
|$13.99
crepe rolled with your choice of two fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate
|Cream Puffs
|$8.99
10 cream puffs topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate
|Fruit and Dip Plate
|$14.99
a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue
More about Gus's BBQ - Claremont
Gus's BBQ - Claremont
500 W. 1st Street, Claremont
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
gruyere cheese, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli, toasted bun
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$14.95
three cheese sauce, bbq baked beans, smoked mozzarella, jack cheese, tomato, red onion, smoky guacamole, pickled jalapeños, original bbq sauce
|Peppercorn Crusted Tri-Tip
|$23.95
glazed with our original bbq sauce, served medium
More about Viva Madrid
TAPAS
Viva Madrid
225 Yale Ave, Claremont
|Popular items
|Patatas Bravas
|$5.95
fried potatoes served with a spicy house brava sauce (V) (GF)
|Datiles con Tocino
|$5.75
dates wrapped with bacon (GF)
|Empanada de Pollo
|$5.95
chicken, onions, red and green bell peppers, and parsley baked into a flaky crust
More about Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico
415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont
|Popular items
|ENCHILADA SUIZAS
|$15.99
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, layered with a homemade tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream.
|Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
(Steak Quesadilla pictured)
|Grilled Fajita Salad
Salad bowl filled with fresh heart of romaine, topped with fresh avocado, grilled onion and bell pepper, diced tomato, pepitas, tortilla strips, cotija and Monterey Jack cheese. Tossed with a citrus vinaigrette dressing (Chicken Fajita Salad Pictured)
More about The Spot Cafe
The Spot Cafe
435 West Foothill Boulevard, Claremont