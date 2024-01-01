Bean burritos in Claremont
Claremont restaurants that serve bean burritos
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont
415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.75
|Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito
|$7.99
Sancho's Tacos - Claremont
131 N. Yale Ave, Claremont
|Los Ninos Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
Home Make Pino Bean & Shredded Cheese Wrapped up in a Flour Tortilla & then Grilled
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$10.00
Homemade Pinto Beans with Freshley Grated Cheddar Jack Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and then Grilled