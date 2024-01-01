Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Claremont

Go
Claremont restaurants
Toast

Claremont restaurants that serve bean burritos

Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont

415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont

Avg 4.8 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.75
Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito$7.99
More about Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont
Consumer pic

 

Sancho's Tacos - Claremont

131 N. Yale Ave, Claremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Los Ninos Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.00
Home Make Pino Bean & Shredded Cheese Wrapped up in a Flour Tortilla & then Grilled
Bean & Cheese Burrito$10.00
Homemade Pinto Beans with Freshley Grated Cheddar Jack Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and then Grilled
More about Sancho's Tacos - Claremont

Browse other tasty dishes in Claremont

Fajitas

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Burritos

Map

More near Claremont to explore

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Upland

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Glendora

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Covina

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1227 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1152 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (486 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (389 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston