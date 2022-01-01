Chicken fajitas in Claremont
Claremont restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Walter's Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Walter's Restaurant
310 Yale Ave, Claremont
|Chicken Fajita
|$20.00
Cooked w/ bell peppers & onions. Served w/ black beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & fresh flour tortillas.
More about Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont
415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.99
Grilled Chicken Breast and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$21.49
Grilled Chicken, Steak and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.