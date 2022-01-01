Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Claremont

Go
Claremont restaurants
Toast

Claremont restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Walter's Restaurant

310 Yale Ave, Claremont

Avg 3.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita$20.00
Cooked w/ bell peppers & onions. Served w/ black beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & fresh flour tortillas.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont

415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont

Avg 4.8 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$19.99
Grilled Chicken Breast and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$21.49
Grilled Chicken, Steak and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
