Chicken sandwiches in Claremont

Claremont restaurants
Claremont restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Whisper House - 502 W 1st St

502 W 1st St, Claremont

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Nashville Style Sweet Chili Oil, Cabbage Slaw, Dill Pickles, Tabasco Aioli
Gus's BBQ - Claremont

500 W. 1st Street, Claremont

Takeout
Gus's Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
spicy bbq & ranch slaw, pickles, smoked jalapeno aioli, toasted bun
Gus's Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.95
nashville dust, spicy bbq & ranch slaw, pickles, smoked jalapeno aioli, toasted bun
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$14.95
gruyere cheese, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli
