Chocolate cake in
Claremont
/
Claremont
/
Chocolate Cake
Claremont restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Walter's Restaurant
310 Yale Ave, Claremont
Avg 3.4
(2432 reviews)
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$11.00
Served with creme anglaise.
More about Walter's Restaurant
TAPAS
Viva Madrid
225 Yale Ave, Claremont
Avg 4.7
(621 reviews)
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$8.25
More about Viva Madrid
