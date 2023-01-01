Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Claremont

Claremont restaurants
Claremont restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Walter’s Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Walter's Restaurant

310 Yale Ave, Claremont

Avg 3.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$11.00
Served with creme anglaise.
More about Walter's Restaurant
Viva Madrid image

TAPAS

Viva Madrid

225 Yale Ave, Claremont

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.25
More about Viva Madrid

