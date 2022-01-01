Crepes in Claremont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Claremont restaurants that serve crepes
Euro Cafe
546 E Baseline Rd, Claremont
Avg 4.4
(1130 reviews)
Crepes
$12.49
3 housemade crepes filled with lemon ricotta topped with strawberries or blueberries and whipped cream
More about Euro Cafe
Chocolate Bash - Claremont
1 North Indian Hill Blvd suite D_101, claremont
No reviews yet
CREPE
More about Chocolate Bash - Claremont
