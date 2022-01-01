Fajitas in Claremont
Claremont restaurants that serve fajitas
Walter’s Restaurant
310 Yale Ave, Claremont
|Lamb Fajita
|$19.00
Roast lamb cooked w/ bell peppers & onions. Served w/ black beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & fresh flour tortillas.
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico
415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont
|Grilled Fajita Salad
Salad bowl filled with fresh heart of romaine, topped with fresh avocado, grilled onion and bell pepper, diced tomato, pepitas, tortilla strips, cotija and Monterey Jack cheese. Tossed with a citrus vinaigrette dressing (Chicken Fajita Salad Pictured)
|Fajita Burrito
|$18.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed bell pepper, onions, carne asada, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican style rice, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$22.49
Sauteed Shrimp and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo