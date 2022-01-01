Fajitas in Claremont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Walter’s Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Walter’s Restaurant

310 Yale Ave, Claremont

Avg 3.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Fajita$19.00
Roast lamb cooked w/ bell peppers & onions. Served w/ black beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & fresh flour tortillas.
More about Walter’s Restaurant
Grilled Fajita Salad image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico

415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont

Avg 4.8 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fajita Salad
Salad bowl filled with fresh heart of romaine, topped with fresh avocado, grilled onion and bell pepper, diced tomato, pepitas, tortilla strips, cotija and Monterey Jack cheese. Tossed with a citrus vinaigrette dressing (Chicken Fajita Salad Pictured)
Fajita Burrito$18.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed bell pepper, onions, carne asada, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican style rice, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Shrimp Fajitas$22.49
Sauteed Shrimp and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico

