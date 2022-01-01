Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Claremont

Claremont restaurants
Claremont restaurants that serve mahi mahi

The Whisper House - 502 W 1st St

502 W 1st St, Claremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Butter Roasted Mahi Mahi$29.00
Mahi Mahi, Warm Arugula Salad, Garlic Red Skin Potatoes, Onions, Red Pepper, Broccolini, and a Lemon Beurre Blanc
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont

415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont

Avg 4.8 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Wrap$18.99
Large tomato and basil tortilla, topped with chipotle tartar sauce, filled with Mexican style rice, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and shredded lettuce. Served with a side salad.
