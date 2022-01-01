Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Claremont

Claremont restaurants
Claremont restaurants that serve nachos

The Whisper House

502 W 1st St, Claremont

Nachos$18.00
Queso Sauce, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Guacamole, Sour Cream
More about The Whisper House
Gus's BBQ - Claremont

500 W. 1st Street, Claremont

Pulled Pork Nachos$14.95
three cheese sauce, bbq baked beans, smoked mozzarella, jack cheese, tomato, red onion, smoky guacamole, pickled jalapeños, original bbq sauce
More about Gus's BBQ - Claremont
TAPAS

Viva Madrid

225 Yale Ave, Claremont

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
Nachos Españoles$19.95
thin slices of fried potatoes topped with a mixture of slow-cooked vegetables, one whipped egg (optional), avocado crème, and melted cheese. Add chicken ($2), chorizo ($2), shrimp ($3), or any combination you like!
More about Viva Madrid
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico

415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont

Avg 4.8 (224 reviews)
Nachos
Fresh corn tortilla chips covered in ranchera sauce, refried beans and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh jalapenos.
(Steak nachos pictured)
More about Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico

