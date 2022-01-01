Nachos in Claremont
Claremont restaurants that serve nachos
The Whisper House
502 W 1st St, Claremont
|Nachos
|$18.00
Queso Sauce, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Gus's BBQ - Claremont
500 W. 1st Street, Claremont
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$14.95
three cheese sauce, bbq baked beans, smoked mozzarella, jack cheese, tomato, red onion, smoky guacamole, pickled jalapeños, original bbq sauce
TAPAS
Viva Madrid
225 Yale Ave, Claremont
|Nachos Españoles
|$19.95
thin slices of fried potatoes topped with a mixture of slow-cooked vegetables, one whipped egg (optional), avocado crème, and melted cheese. Add chicken ($2), chorizo ($2), shrimp ($3), or any combination you like!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico
415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont
|Nachos
Fresh corn tortilla chips covered in ranchera sauce, refried beans and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh jalapenos.
(Steak nachos pictured)