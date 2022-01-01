Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Claremont

Claremont restaurants that serve quesadillas

Walter’s Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Walter’s Restaurant

310 Yale Ave, Claremont

Avg 3.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
More about Walter’s Restaurant
Item pic

 

Gus's BBQ - Claremont

500 W. 1st Street, Claremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Quesadilla$13.95
smoked mozzarella, fontina, fire roasted peppers, red onion, cilantro, smoked jalapeño aioli, corn salsa, jicama slaw. choice of: bbq grilled chicken, brisket or pulled pork
More about Gus's BBQ - Claremont
Quesadilla image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico

415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont

Avg 4.8 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
(Steak Quesadilla pictured)
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Kids Quesadilla
More about Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico

