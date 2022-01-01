Quesadillas in Claremont
Claremont restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Walter’s Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Walter’s Restaurant
310 Yale Ave, Claremont
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
More about Gus's BBQ - Claremont
Gus's BBQ - Claremont
500 W. 1st Street, Claremont
|BBQ Quesadilla
|$13.95
smoked mozzarella, fontina, fire roasted peppers, red onion, cilantro, smoked jalapeño aioli, corn salsa, jicama slaw. choice of: bbq grilled chicken, brisket or pulled pork
More about Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico
415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont
|Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
(Steak Quesadilla pictured)
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.99
