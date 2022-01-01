Salmon in Claremont
Claremont restaurants that serve salmon
Walter’s Restaurant
310 Yale Ave, Claremont
|Tandoori Salmon
|$28.00
Broiled and boneless salmon filet in tandoori masala served with peach chutney, mint yogurt sauce and basmati rice.
|Fresh Grilled Salmon
|$27.00
Fresh salmon fillet grilled with herb butter. Served with rice or potatoes.
Gus's BBQ - Claremont
500 W. 1st Street, Claremont
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$17.95
Blackened salmon, kale, mixed greens, quinoa, red bell pepper, tomato, cucumber, sliced grapes, dill, smoked tomato vinaigrette
|Grilled Salmon
|$9.95
simply grilled with salt and pepper