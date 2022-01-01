Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Claremont

Claremont restaurants
Toast

Claremont restaurants that serve salmon

Walter’s Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Walter’s Restaurant

310 Yale Ave, Claremont

Avg 3.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Salmon$28.00
Broiled and boneless salmon filet in tandoori masala served with peach chutney, mint yogurt sauce and basmati rice.
Fresh Grilled Salmon$27.00
Fresh salmon fillet grilled with herb butter. Served with rice or potatoes.
More about Walter’s Restaurant
Item pic

 

Gus's BBQ - Claremont

500 W. 1st Street, Claremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Salad$17.95
Blackened salmon, kale, mixed greens, quinoa, red bell pepper, tomato, cucumber, sliced grapes, dill, smoked tomato vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon$9.95
simply grilled with salt and pepper
More about Gus's BBQ - Claremont
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico

415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont

Avg 4.8 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$21.99
A half pound of fresh seasoned salmon, grilled to perfection. Served with Mexican style rice and sauteed vegetables.
More about Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico

