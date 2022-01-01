Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Claremont

Claremont restaurants
Claremont restaurants that serve tostadas

Gus's BBQ - Claremont

500 W. 1st Street, Claremont

Pulled Pork Tostada$15.95
mixed greens, corn salsa, tomatillo black beans, smoked mozzarella, smoky guacamole, tortilla chips, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Gus's BBQ - Claremont
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont

415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont

Avg 4.8 (224 reviews)
Tostada Salad$16.49
Large flour shell filled with refried beans, topped with your choice of beef, or chicken filling, shredded lettuce, taco sauce, guacamole & sour cream, Monterey jack cheese, and diced tomatoes.
More about Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont

