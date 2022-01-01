Tostadas in Claremont
Claremont restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Gus's BBQ - Claremont
Gus's BBQ - Claremont
500 W. 1st Street, Claremont
|Pulled Pork Tostada
|$15.95
mixed greens, corn salsa, tomatillo black beans, smoked mozzarella, smoky guacamole, tortilla chips, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont
415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont
|Tostada Salad
|$16.49
Large flour shell filled with refried beans, topped with your choice of beef, or chicken filling, shredded lettuce, taco sauce, guacamole & sour cream, Monterey jack cheese, and diced tomatoes.