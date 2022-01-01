Clarence restaurants you'll love
Fresheez
9560 Main St, Clarence
Popular items
Cranberry Turkey Sand
$9.50
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Mayo on a Hard roll
Turkey Club Sandwich
$9.50
Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on hard roll
Peanutbutter Smoothie
$7.00
Vanilla, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Flax seeds
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Orazio's by Zarcone
9415 Main Street, Clarence
Popular items
Garlic Bread
$8.95
Homemade Italian bread, spread with olive oil, garlic butter and mozzarella cheese, then baked. Add spinach 1.95
Parmesan
Breaded topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|Lasagna
$23.95
Layered with seasoned ricotta cheese, ground beef and pork mix and cheeses. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella.