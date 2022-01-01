Clarence restaurants you'll love

Clarence restaurants
Toast
  • Clarence

Clarence's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Steakhouses
Must-try Clarence restaurants

Fresheez image

 

Fresheez

9560 Main St, Clarence

Avg 4.8 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cranberry Turkey Sand$9.50
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Mayo on a Hard roll
Turkey Club Sandwich$9.50
Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on hard roll
Peanutbutter Smoothie$7.00
Vanilla, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Flax seeds
More about Fresheez
Orazio's by Zarcone image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Orazio's by Zarcone

9415 Main Street, Clarence

Avg 4.2 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread$8.95
Homemade Italian bread, spread with olive oil, garlic butter and mozzarella cheese, then baked. Add spinach 1.95
Parmesan
Breaded topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Lasagna$23.95
Layered with seasoned ricotta cheese, ground beef and pork mix and cheeses. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
More about Orazio's by Zarcone
Gianni Mazia's on Main image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gianni Mazia's on Main

10325 Main St, Clarence

Avg 4 (596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Order (20 wings) & Large 1 item Pizza$40.75
Combo Special
Large 17 in.X13 in. Sicilian (15 Slice)$16.65
Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round$12.50
More about Gianni Mazia's on Main
