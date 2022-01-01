Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Clarence

Clarence restaurants
Clarence restaurants that serve lasagna

Orazio's by Zarcone image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Orazio's by Zarcone

9415 Main Street, Clarence

Avg 4.2 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$24.00
Layered with seasoned ricotta cheese, ground beef and pork mix and cheeses. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
More about Orazio's by Zarcone
Gianni Mazia's on Main image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gianni Mazia's on Main

10325 Main St, Clarence

Avg 4 (596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dave’s Homemade Lasagna$19.50
Lasagna baked to perfection! This recipe has been in Paul’s family for over 60 years. Our best selling dinner!
Monday Lasagna Special$16.75
Our Homemade Lasagna. Includes a dinner salad and homemade bread.
More about Gianni Mazia's on Main

