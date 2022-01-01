Lasagna in Clarence
Clarence restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Orazio's by Zarcone
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Orazio's by Zarcone
9415 Main Street, Clarence
|Lasagna
|$24.00
Layered with seasoned ricotta cheese, ground beef and pork mix and cheeses. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
More about Gianni Mazia's on Main
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gianni Mazia's on Main
10325 Main St, Clarence
|Dave’s Homemade Lasagna
|$19.50
Lasagna baked to perfection! This recipe has been in Paul’s family for over 60 years. Our best selling dinner!
|Monday Lasagna Special
|$16.75
Our Homemade Lasagna. Includes a dinner salad and homemade bread.