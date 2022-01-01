Go
Clark Burger Downtown

Baltimore's Best Burgers, Fries & Poutine!

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

415 S CENTRAL AVE • $$

Avg 4.6 (3472 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Poutine$6.75
Hand-Cut Fries Topped with Fresh Cheese Curds and Our Rich Gravy
Small Fries$3.25
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Salt and a touch of Black Pepper
BYOB$7.25
Build Your Own Burger. Play it safe and simple or get wild with add-ons!
Small Garlic Frites$5.25
Hand Cut Fries Tossed in Parmesan Cheese & Garlic with a side of Truffle Garlic Mayo
Wake N Bacon Burger$9.25
Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, Fried Onions and Sriracha Mayo
Charmer Burger$8.25
Blackened Patty, Blue Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Onions, Lettuce and Tiger Sauce
Clark Burger$8.50
Sharp White Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Lettuce, Pickles and CB Sauce
Large Garlic Frites$6.25
Hand Cut Fries Tossed in Parmesan Cheese & Garlic with a side of Truffle Garlic Mayo
Large Fries$4.65
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Salt and a touch of Black Pepper
Classique Poutine$7.25
Hand-Cut Fries Topped with Fresh Cheese Curds and Our Rich Gravy
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

415 S CENTRAL AVE

Baltimore MD

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
