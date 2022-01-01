Go
Clark Burger York

Baltimore's Best Burgers, Fries and Poutine!

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5906 York Rd • $$

Avg 5 (110 reviews)

Popular Items

Gringo Burger$8.25
Pepperjack Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato and Roasted Garlic-Chipotle Mayo
Veggie Burger$7.95
House Made Veggie Patty, House Pickled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Guacamole. Made with fresh zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, beans, brown rice, garlic, breadcrumbs and spices.
Charmer Burger$8.25
Blackened Patty, Blue Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Onions, Lettuce and Tiger Sauce
Large Garlic Frites$6.25
Hand Cut Fries Tossed in Parmesan Cheese & Garlic with a side of Truffle Garlic Mayo
Wake N Bacon Burger$9.25
Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, Fried Onions and Sriracha Mayo
Original Burger$7.25
Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles -- Add Cheese and Toppings as you like it!
BYOB$7.25
Build Your Own Burger. Play it safe and simple or get wild with add-ons!
Small Fries$3.25
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Salt and a touch of Black Pepper
Large Fries$4.65
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Salt and a touch of Black Pepper
Clark Burger$8.50
Sharp White Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Lettuce, Pickles and CB Sauce
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

5906 York Rd

Baltimore MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
